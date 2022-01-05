MILWAUKEE- The Bucks latest addition to the league’s health and safety protocols isn’t a player, but a coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the league’s health and safety protocol and will miss tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has entered Covid protocols and will miss tonight's game vs. Toronto. Top assistant Darvin Ham will be the acting head coach. Ham is considered one of the league's next wave of head coaches. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 5, 2022

Assistant Coach Darvin Ham will coach the game in Budenholzer’s place.