If you are among those who questioned or ridiculed the decision, it’s time to apologize. It’s time to say, “I’m sorry I doubted you,” to Packers Defensive Coordinator, Joe Barry.

Through ten games, the Packers defense ranks third in the NFL in points per game allowed (18.0) and fourth in the league in turnover margin (+7).

Minus Za’Darius Smith (the team’s best pass rusher the past two seasons) and Jaire Alexander (a second team all-pro in 2020) the Packers defense allowed a total of 34 points in consecutive weeks against the Cardinals, Chiefs, and Seahawks.

The Packers are no longer vulnerable to mobile quarterbacks, or tight ends running crossing routes over the middle of the field. The physicality is noticeable. The tackling is better. Payers are more frequently in position to make a play on the ball than in year’s past.

Having coordinated the defenses for the Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins with minimal success, the hiring of Barry to replace Mike Pettine was met with criticism.

I recall a similar level of criticism after the hiring of offensive coordinator, Nathanial Hackett and Head Coach, Matt LaFleur.



It’s a lesson of patience. To let things play about before rushing to judgment.

The Packers defense is no longer a developing story. The Packers defense is fully capable of propping up the offense when it’s stuck in neutral.

The Packers have never won a Super Bowl without a top-5 defense. Through ten weeks, the unit is positioned for championship success.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.