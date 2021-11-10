Released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, wide receiver Odell Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday and is now a free agent.

With several contending teams interested in Beckham’s services, it’s up to him to decide who his next employer will be.

The Packers, Chiefs, Patriots, Saints and Seahawks are all reportedly interested in Beckham. While each team may have a compelling pitch, the Packers make the most sense.

With the Saints, Beckham would be the clear number-1 receiver but for a team quarterbacked by journeyman Trevor Simien. No thanks.

With the Patriots, Beckham’s quarterback would be rookie Mac Jones. Not ideal.

The Seahawks are 3-5. Even when fully healthy the Seahawks are third best team in their own division.

The Chiefs are interesting but scuffling along at 5-4. If the playoffs began today, the Chiefs would be out.

With the Packers, Beckham would join a first-place team quarterbacked by an all-time great.

With the Packers, Beckham would likely draw the opposing team’s second-best cornerback.

It’s not only about this season for Beckham. It’s about producing enough to warrant the most lucrative multi-year contract possible in the off-season.

With the Packers, Beckham has a legitimate opportunity to win a Super Bowl AND best set himself up for the future.

