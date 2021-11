MILWAUKEE, WI- WWII veteran Herman Comfort is 98-years-old and he just loves to sing to anyone who will listen.

He’s had quite a life and served as a Marine on Okinawa, but now he spends much of his time at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, with his daughter Diane Braden and singing any chance he gets.

