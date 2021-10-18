It’s true. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears.

After rushing for what proved to be a game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter Sunday in Chicago, Rodgers’ choice words for the fans seated in the corner of the endzone were picked up by the FOX telecast.

But who, exactly, was Rodgers self-proclaimed ownership directed toward?

Was it directed at the Bears? Since taking over as the Packers starting quarterback, Rodgers is 22-5 in starts against the division rival.

Was it directed at the fans? Rodgers has been living rent free in the minds of Bears fans since taking over for Brett Favre in 2008.

Zoom in on the crowd in that corner of the endzone and you’ll see at least six fans showing Aaron who is “number-1” after his touchdown run ended the Bears afternoon.

The answer is “yes.”

Be classy Aaron.

Act like you’ve been there before, Aaron.

If that’s your sentiment after watching Rodgers sound-off, flush it.

Rodgers’ touchdown run, and subsequent lip-service is new fuel to a rivalry that has lost some sizzle.

Instantly, Rodgers’ words become a signature moment in a rivalry dating back to 1923 and underscore the team’s dominance during his tenure.

