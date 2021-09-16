With three weeks to play in baseball’s regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers are on the cusp of clinching the National League Central Division.

In the hunt for a wild card berth from the National League are teams such as the Padres, Phillies and Reds.

They’re all chasing the St Louis Cardinals. Of course they are. Where did they even come from?

The team that just never seems to go away, the Cardinals have surged into the second wild card position while others in the mix have stumbled.

Brewers fans need no reminders for how the Cardinals have dashed previous championship dreams.

There was the World Series in 1982. How about 2011 when the Wild Card Cards knocked off the division-winning Brewers in 6-games to advance to – and eventually win – the World Series.

The Brewers and Cardinals face each other seven times before the end of the regular season. In other words, if the Cardinals are going to be in the mix for a world’s championship, they will have to earn it.

Feared? No.

Capable? Yes.

Always in the way? Absolutely.