If you’re not from here, you probably don’t get it. If you’re not a Bucks fan, you definitely don’t get it. It’s Milwaukee’s rallying cry.

It started as a naive but honorable prediction eight years ago. Bucks guard Brandon Jennings was asked how he thought his 8-seed team would fair in a first round series against Lebron James and the juggernaut Miami Heat.

“We’re gonna win,” he said. In how many games? “Six. We’re gonna win in Six.”

And just like that, “Bucks In Six” was born. For what it’s worth, They didn’t win in six, but that couldn’t matter less than it does right now.

Since then, it’s become the stuff of legend. For the social media savvy among us, show me you’re from here without telling me you’re from here.

There’s other similar examples around the country, most of which are assuredly more well-known.

Roll Tide, Ski-Yu-Ma, and of course, Go Pack Go. But none of these matter in this state, right now, to these people, like “Bucks In Six” does.

See someone walking around on Wisconsin Avenue downtown. No need to say hello. A head nod and a soft “Bucks In Six” will do.

For eight years, Bucks fans have been screaming “Bucks In Six” at anybody who would listen. Sometimes it was worthy, sometimes it was a fool’s ambition.

Tomorrow night at Fiserv Forum, it can become reality. Your Milwaukee Bucks have the chance to win an NBA Championship. In how many games?

Come on….you already know what it is.