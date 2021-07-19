MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are bracing for an influx of fans during Game 6 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

According to a release from the team, the Deer District has been expanded to accommodate up to 65,000 fans.

The main stage and screen will now be located directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and 5th St.

The main stage and screen will be setup on the north end of the block near the intersection of 5th St. and McKinley Ave.

The watch party will stretch back across Juneau Ave., which will be closed between 6th St. and Old World Third St., and continue onto the plaza at Fiserv Forum.

Vel R. Phillips Ave. will also be closed between McKinley Ave. and Juneau Ave.

The team plans to set up additional viewing screens on the plaza.

Gates to Fiserv Forum will open two hours prior to tipoff at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fans planning to attend the watch party in Deer District are encouraged to RSVP here.