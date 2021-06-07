What you’re seeing is special.

For many Milwaukee Brewers fans, a core of young, controllable, and talented starting pitchers was a pipe dream.

A wise man once said “I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them.”

Well I’m telling you right now Brewers fans, as far as elite starting pitching goes, these are the good old days.

What a weekend it was at American Family Field.

Freddy Peralta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Friday Night.

Brandon Woodruff set the Brewers up for a win Saturday.

And Corbin Burnes was nothing short of brilliant Sunday, shutting out the Diamondbacks while striking out a career high 13.

Combined, Woodruff, Burnes and Peralta are 13-7, and that’s their worst stat (You can thank the offense for that)

They’ve pitched 199 innings, punched out 278 opposing batters, and have a combined ERA of 1.85.

More than two full months into the season, this is no longer just a hot start. If they continue this dominance, they’ll be sharing company with other dominant trios. Trips like Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz.

Enjoy it, Brewers Fans. This is rare stuff, and at their ages; Woodruff, 28, Burnes, 26, and Peralta 25, it might just be the beginning.