After a loss to start their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series Saturday, the Bucks’ woes continued in Brooklyn as they fell to the Nets 125 to 86 Monday.

The Nets did not need James Harden, who sat out the game after being listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

The Bucks trail the Nets two games to none in the best of seven series. Game three will be at Fiserv Forum Thursday evening.

Follow along on this page for highlights and analysis from game two: