We all have them.

Athletes who play for a team you root against but have no choice to respect. For many outside the state of Wisconsin Brett Favre is that person.

For me, Barry Sanders and Albert Pujols fit the description.

The later – in his 21st season in the major leagues – is looking for work after being designated for assignment by the Angels.

In his 11 seasons playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols never hit below .299. His lowest home run total was 32.

Didn’t it always seem like Pujols was in the on-deck circle in the late innings at Miller Park with the Brewers clinging to a one-run lead?

Felt like the same always happened at Wrigley, and Bucsh, and PNC Park etc…

As a fan, you watched, you worried, and you thought a minor miracle was achieved if Pujols was retired.

A career that started when LeBron James was a junior in high school, it may be time for Pujols to retire for good.

For eleven years Pujols assaulted Brewers pitching. I celebrated when he chose to league St Louis and the National League to begin the second half of his career with the Angles.

Now it’s time to celebrate a Hall of Fame career that currently features 667 home runs and 3253 career hits.

