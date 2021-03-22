With each passing year, the men’s NCAA basketball tournament reminds us why it’s the greatest sporting event on the calendar.

This year’s sweet-16 will feature at least four double-digit seeds. I won’t pretend to know much about the program at Oral Roberts, but what I do know is this:

In college basketball, the little guy has a shot.

In college basketball, Abilene-Christian wins a battle of Texas schools with a convincing victory over the Longhorns.

In college basketball, Loyola of Chicago – with a 101-year-old Super Fan watching from the stands – eliminates Illinois to win state bragging rights and end the Illini’s title hopes.

I’m not one who believes the final four needs to be littered with Blue Blood schools or teams seeded in the top-4.

Each year, the tournament reminds us that the underdog has more than just a pulse.

Each year, the tournament brings to light the late-bloomer, the coach’s kid and how it’s more than ‘just being there’ for the 68-team field.

The same cannot be said in college football where the system funnels the big dogs into the college football playoff limelight.

