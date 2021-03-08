What else did you expect?

Down 3 with 20 seconds left against Iowa on Sunday, Badgers guard Brad Davison was called for a flagrant foul on a hook and hold after a video review.

The call was the death knell for Wisconsin, who went on to lose 77 to 73.

A fiery Greg Gard lambasted the officials and the Big Ten Conference for making a mockery of the hook and hold rule, selectively employing it against Davison.

Jonathan Davis and Micah Potter came to their teammate’s defense as well.

Back to my initial question, now…what did you all expect?

If Brad Davison is being targeted and victimized by the Big Ten, as you say, then why are we having a conversation about him every two weeks?

The Badgers senior has been the instigator of countless controversial plays over the course of his 4 years in Madison.

Tripping players, punches below the belt, hooks and holds, flops…all defended by the Badgers’ program under the façade of hard work and effort.

It’s a fiction.

You can get away with it once, but not for 4 years.

This is the market correcting itself.

Brad Davison was called for a ticky-tack hook and hold on Sunday that cost Wisconsin a chance to win the game.

The officials are watching him closer than they do other players.

That’s because he’s earned that reputation.

Quit asking for the benefit of the doubt.

That ship sailed a long time ago.