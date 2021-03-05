Major League Baseball is taking the juice out of the baseball for the 2021 season.

What does it mean? It means more balls will be in play.

The Brewers are taking notice.

News of the de-juiced ball began to circulate in early February. Just about the same time the Brewers signed two-time Gold-Glove winning second baseman, Kolten Wong.

Earlier this week – despite a loaded outfield – the Brewers struck a deal with Gold-Glove winning centerfielder Jackie Bradley Junior.

Mix in the return of Gold-Glove winning centerfielder Lorenzo Cain….you get the point.

The Brewers roster features four players with a combined five Gold Gloves.

In addition – last season – catcher Manny Pina threw out 56% of runners attempting to steal a base. The league average was 24%.

In 2019, a record 6,776 home runs were hit in the American and National League. That same year, a record number of strikeouts were recorded – nearly 43,000.

Baseball is doing everything it can to improve the quality of entertainment. An elevation in the frequency of the ball in play is one component.

The Brewers counterpunch is the best team defense in the David Stearns/Craig Counsell era.

Click HERE for more Extra Points