Restaurants and bars in the City of Milwaukee will be able to continue to use additional street space for outdoor seating this spring and summer.

The Department of Public Works says their Active Streets for Business Program will continue until November 15, 2021.

The no-fee, city-wide program was launched in June of 2020 with assistance from the Milwaukee Health Department and the city’s business community.

The current winter extension of the program was set to end on March 15. Now participants can apply for a permit so they can continue their outdoor accommodations.

More information on the program and applications can be found at the DPW’s website.