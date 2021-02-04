MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is again giving back to small businesses.

Rodgers took to Instagram to announce he’s donating $500,000 to struggling businesses in Butte County, which includes his hometown of Chico, California.

“This is another outlet to just get us through the pandemic,” Rodgers said. “It’s crazy to think we’re almost a year into this and there’s not a real bright light at the end of the tunnel.”

It’s the second such donation from Rodgers within the last month.

In January, Rodgers gave $500,000 to the Barstool Fund to help struggling businesses nationwide.

“We know people are in need right now, and who knows how much time we have left to save these businesses,” he said.

You can watch more in the video below.