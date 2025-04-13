For the first time in 12 seasons the Milwaukee Bucks ended the regular season with a win as they beat the Detroit Pistons 140-133 in overtime.

The Bucks jumped a head to a 43-25 lead after one and lead the Pistons by 16 after the first half.

The Pistons got back into the game in the third quarter after outscoring the Bucks 37-27 in the quarter and it was a back and forth game in the fourth quarter.

Four quarters wasn’t enough as Lindy Waters III nailed a three with just under two seconds left to tie it and send it into overtime.

Pat Connaughton, who had a career high 43 points, took over in overtime, helping the Bucks clinch the 140-133 win.

Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points in the first quarter, Tyler Smith added 20 and Pete Nance scored 19 in the win.

The Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, dates and times to be determined.