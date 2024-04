Paolo Banchero scored 26 points, Franz Wagner added 25 and Jonathan Isaac headed a shutdown defensive effort in his second start of the season for the Orlando Magic, who secured the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference on Sunday with a 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis scored 17 points each for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard added 16 points on 2-of-14 shooting for the Bucks, who finished third in the East at 49-33. They will play Indiana in the first round.