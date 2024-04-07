Jalen Brunson scored 43 points and the New York Knicks surged in the second half to win 122-109 on Sunday and hand the Milwaukee Bucks their fourth consecutive loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in his return to action after missing the Bucks’ 117-111 loss to the Raptors on Friday due to an issue with his left hamstring. This marked just the fourth time in the last 29 games that the Bucks’ top three players – Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton – were all available.