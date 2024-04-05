Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points and Immanuel Quickley narrowly missed a triple-double as the Toronto Raptors snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 117-111 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Milwaukee, playing without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, lost for the fifth time in its last six games, with the last three coming against Washington, Memphis and Toronto, who are all well below .500. Antetokounmpo sat out with a left hamstring injury.

“These are situations where we’ve just got to have discipline and get the job done, and we haven’t,” Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard said. “But if you ask anybody in the league, they’ll tell you these are some of the hardest times of the season.