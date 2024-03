Zion Williamson scored 28 points, CJ McCollum added 25 and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Milwaukee Bucks 107-100 on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard scored 20 points for the Bucks, as did Malik Beasley, who hit six 3s.

Milwaukee lost its second straight after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime in its previous game.