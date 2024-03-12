MILWAUKEE — Get closer to the Antetokounmpo Brothers than ever before with “Thanalysis Live” — a one-night-only special event featuring candid conversations, exclusive stories and unfiltered insights from Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on March 22, 2024.

The live show is being held at Potawatomi Hotel Casino’s Event Center on the fourth floor at 7:00 p.m. CST with doors opening to fans at 6 o’clock. Tickets are on sale now! You can purchase them on the following website: http://www.taliveshow.com/.

“Thanalysis Live isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about connection. It’s about bringing people together, sharing stories, and inspiring each other. Join me and Giannis for an unforgettable experience of laughter and insights,” Thanasis Antetokounmpo said in an announcement on Tuesday. “Also, what is an event without a surprise guest? See you at Thanalysis Live!”

Thanalysis LIVE – March 22 @PaysBig in Milwaukee!



For the first time ever, we’re hosting Thanalysis live in-person. Featuring @Giannis_An34 and special guest.



You don’t want to miss this🤩🤩🤩



🎟️ – https://t.co/FuTvVmNns2



Link in the Bio! pic.twitter.com/ubL8UKfQPl — T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) March 12, 2024

RELATED: Thanasis Antetokounmpo opens up about their father’s influence, racism in Greece, Giannis & their upbringing

So what can you expect from the event? Beyond the live podcast recording with Giannis and Thanasis, there will be exclusive merchandise available on-site thanks to the AntetokounBros Pop-Up Shop.

There will also be a special guest appearance that you won’t want to miss from one of the most well-known national personalities in the basketball world.

Thanalysis, hosted by Thanasis Antetokounmpo, brings fun, motivation, education, and honest conversation to the NBA podcast space with a special guest each week. You can watch on YouTube or listen on your preferred podcast platform.

MORE BUCKS COVERAGE FROM 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS:

READ: Bucks+ Audio launches with 5 new podcasts, bringing Milwaukee closer to its team than ever