Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23, Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis added 20 apiece, but the Milwaukee Bucks 6-game winning streak was snapped with a 125-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 on 6-10 shooting from three as the Warriors outscored the Bucks 32-9 in the final period.