The Corbin Burnes era is over in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Brewers have sent the 2021 National League Cy young Award winner to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for left-handed pitcher DL Hall, infielder Joey Ortiz and a 2024 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick (currently 34th overall).

In a statement from the Brewers, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Matt Arnold stated, “The Brewers are receiving two talented young Major League-ready players along with a valuable 2024 draft pick. We expect both DL and Joey to have an impact on our 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to add them both to the Brewers family.”

Regarding Burnes, who will be a free agent following the upcoming season, Arnold added, “Corbin was a tremendous part of our recent seasons of success, and we appreciate all he contributed to the organization over the years. We wish him and his family the very best going forward.”

Hall, 25, was selected by Baltimore in the first round (21st overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft from Valdosta (GA) High School. Prior to joining the Brewers, he was ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the Orioles organization by Baseball America and 93rd overall.

Hall made his postseason debut in the 2023 American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers and struck out six of the 12 batters he faced over 3.1 scoreless innings during two relief appearances (1h, 1bb).

It’s possible Hall could join a rotation void of Burnes and two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, who was non-tendered following shoulder surgery.

Other starting pitchers expected to be a part of the opening week rotation include Freddy Peralta, Wade Miley and Colin Rea.

Ortiz, 25, was selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft from New Mexico State University. Last season at Triple-A Norfolk, he batted .321/.378/.507 with 9 HR, 58 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 88 games. He made his Major League debut in 2023, appearing in 15 games with Baltimore, including 11 starts (6g at 2B, 3g at SS, 2g at 3B).

A versatile infielder, Ortiz’s natural position is short stop. It’s expected that Willy Adames will begin the season as the Brewers every day short stop, but Adames is ticketed for free agency after the 2024 season. Sources close to the situation tell WTMJ that Adames turned down a lucrative contract extension offer last year.

Burnes, 29, is also eligible to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024 season. He owns a career record of 45-27 with a 3.26 ERA in 167 games (106 starts) during six Major League seasons (2018-23), all with the Brewers.

WTMJ’s Mike Spaulding contributed to this story.