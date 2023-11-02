MILWAUKEE — All 30 NBA teams released their 2023-24 City Edition jerseys on Thursday morning, headlined by a ‘Great Lakes Blue’ color scheme inspired by Deer District and the die-hard community that rallies around the Milwaukee Bucks.

Team officials explained that the color scheme is meant to draw from the crowds that gathered around Fiserv Forum during the team’s historic 2021 NBA Finals run, in which tens of thousands of fans gathered and celebrated the team’s success. Their hope is to channel some of that energy in the new season.

“We have developed an incredible bond with our fans, and we take great pride in our role in bringing communities together,” said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “The images of our fans packed in Deer District during the 2021 playoffs illustrated that we have the best fans in the NBA. This uniform pays homage to them.”

This jersey will be worn in at least seven home games this season and will be accompanied by the new City Edition alternative court floor in December. The Bucks will wear these jerseys for the first time on Friday night against the New York Knicks.

