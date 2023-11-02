MILWAUKEE — Hey there, WTMJ listeners! Ever since I returned from hosting a WTMJ fan trip to England, people have been asking why I haven’t been on the air. That’s because I’ve been working on a very special project…

I’m pleased to announce that I will be back on the air with my new show called ‘What’s On Tap?’ This hourlong show is set to air on most weeknights at 6 P.M., barring conflicts with Bucks & Brewers games, featuring culture and creativity in Wisconsin and around the world.

‘What’s On Tap?’ debuts tonight — Thursday, November 2 at 6:00 p.m. CST on 620 WTMJ. You can tune in via radio or by visiting the Listen Live or Watch Live pages here on WTMJ.com. Additionally, you can tune in by downloading the WTMJ App (Click here for the Apple App Store, or click here for the Google Play store).

Some of the topics that you’ll hear include:

An interview with Sue Harvey of The Beatles landmark Strawberry Field in Liverpool.

An audio tour of the Beatles-themed Airbnb in Green Bay with the talented artist who created it, Addie Sorbo.

Discussion on a pressing question: do we want or need a new Beatles song?

And the “Song You Need To Hear Today,” which is sung by a beloved children’s TV character.

Can’t tune in during the show? No problem! It will be available on its own unique podcast feed for convenient listening, too.

Keep checking back to the ‘What’s On Tap?’ section of WTMJ.com for additional videos, photos and extras! I also welcome you to email me your story ideas at [email protected].

