MILWAUKEE — Being a professional basketball player may seem like the most important thing in superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s life, but it’s far from it. Family, and more specifically, fatherhood take precedence.

That was on full display in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night when he arrived at Fiserv Forum in a full ‘The Incredible Hulk’ costume. It later became clear that Giannis was teaming up with his young son, who wore a Spider-Man costume. Giannis’ longtime partner, Mariah Riddlesprigger, was also seen wearing a Spider-Man-themed cape.

When asked if he channeled his ‘inner Hulk’ for the 33-point performance, he considered it briefly, but ultimately landed on the most important fact of all:

“I’m doing this for my kids, man,” Giannis told 101.7 The Truth’s Melanie Ricks. “We leave tomorrow [to] go to Toronto. Playing in [NBA games], we’re busy — just gotta do this for my kids.”

