No matter your take on the Wisconsin surplus and whether or not a big chunk of it should go to the Brewers to keep American Family Field upright and up to date, do not discount the idea that doing nothing could signal the end of professional baseball in Milwaukee.

Some may say this would turn into a game of chicken, see who blinks first. Do nothing, and when the lease runs out in 2030, the ball club will cave and find a way to raise the funds themselves.

That is a dangerous game, considering the game of baseball has cities across North America itching to get a home team of their own.

Las Vegas, Nashville, Charlotte, Portland and Montreal are all on the radar of Major League Baseball. And if Wisconsin doesn’t want to pony up to keep the Brewers brewing in Milwaukee, then one of those cities would jump at the chance to throw cash and a brand new stadium at this franchise, in a heartbeat.