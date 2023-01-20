$20 bucks ticket? Two first-place teams? Two teams that are among the best in the conference in scoring? Sounds like a solid Saturday night.

The Panthers have a big tilt with Youngstown State (today I learned their mascot is a Penguin). BJ Freeman is an entertaining scorer, Ahmad Rand leads the conference in blocked shots, and under Bart Lundy the Panthers are flying high.

The head coach knows the MKE basketball landscape. He was an assistant under Buzz Williams at Marquette.

More about Lundy, he’s a winner. Period. Everywhere he has worked, the team has performed. He’s the all-time wins leader at Queens Universtiy (NC) and took the Royals to the tournament for seven straight seasons.

UWM will need to win the conference to make an NCAA tournament berth for the first time since 2014. Saturday’s matchup with Youngstown State should have tournament-caliber play, hope to see you there.