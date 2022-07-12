I said it in last Friday’s Extra Points, and I’ll say it again.

Summer League results don’t matter.

That’s why I’m not all broken up by the Bucks buzzer-beating loss to the Celtics on Monday night.

It was about as entertaining of a Summer League game as you’re going to see.

What you should feel good about are the flashes.

The flashes of talent, athleticism, and development that you’re seeing from these young Bucks.

MarJon Beauchamp dropped 15 more points and showed off his range, banking in a 3 to beat the first quarter buzzer.

Last year’s 2nd round pick Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 28, no 2 louder than a poster dunk in the final minute.

The Bucks don’t need a superstar to come out of Summer League.

But if one or both of those two guys can contribute off the bench this season, that’s a major win for everyone involved.

In a city known for bright lights and showmanship, the Bucks’ Summer League stars are showing flashes.

That’s all you can ask for in mid-July.

