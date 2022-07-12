Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader are headed to next week’s MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Devin Williams, however, was snubbed.

He could still be added as a replacement or roster addition.

Manager Craig Counsell thinks he should be.

“Devin’s been a top reliever in baseball for years,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ on Tuesday. “Sometimes the All-Star Game gets stuck down to first half stats. It should be about great players. Devin Williams is a great player in this league. He’s been a great player in this league for three years now, and he’s having an all-star worthy season.”

Six more games for the Brewers before the all-star break, the first of which is Tuesday night against the Twins.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:05p.