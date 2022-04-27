MILWAUKEE – Wednesday is another big sports day in Milwaukee!

The Bucks will be back at home as they try to close out their first round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Brewers will be in Pittsburgh for a game against the Pirates.

Due to the Bucks game, the Brewers Radio Network will be broadcast on ESPN Milwaukee (94.5-FM) beginning at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m.

Fans who live in southeastern Wisconsin can also stream the game by clicking here.

The Bucks lead their series against the Bulls three games to one. If they win on Wednesday night, they’ll move on to play the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News will broadcast live from the Mecca on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Coverage of the Bucks vs Bulls game will begin immediately after Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. NBA rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming that game online.