The city of Kenosha is reflecting as we mark the one-year anniversary of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Family members of Blake are continuing to call for Kenosha Police Officer Rustin Sheskey to be fired and charged after Sheskey shot Blake seven times on August 23, 2020.

Dr. Ken Harris joined Wisconsin's Morning News to share what he thinks has changed since that day.