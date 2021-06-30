Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has a hyperextended left knee and is currently listed as ‘doubtful’ for game-5 of the eastern conference finals Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum.

The results of an MRI reveal no structural damage to the ligaments supporting Giannis’s knee.

“Where this has landed, you know, has to be looked at as a positive,” according to Bucks Head Coach, Mike Budenholzer.

Contesting a lob to Hawks center Clint Capella, Giannis suffered the injury during the third quarter of (110-88) game-4 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.

The video of Antetokounmpo’s locked left leg bending at the knee the wrong direction sent shock waves across social media. Among those wishing Giannis well is Hawks guard Trae Young who suffered a bone bruise in his foot during game-3 and was unable to suit up in game-4.

Sending my thoughts & prayers to @Giannis_An34 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 30, 2021

Though it appears unlikely Giannis will suit up for game-5, with the series tied at two games apiece, Budenholzer and the Bucks are not shutting the door yet.

“Giannis is going to do everything he can to be available,” says Budenholzer. “We’re going to put his health and safety first and together make good decisions.”

Following Thursday night’s game-5, the series shifts back to Atlanta for Saturday night’s game-6. Should there be a game-7, it will be played in Milwaukee July 5th.