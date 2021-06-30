MILWAUKEE- Possibly the best case scenario for the Milwaukee Bucks in regards to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left knee hyperextension.

The team says no structural damage was found and Giannis will be listed as ‘doubtful’ for tomorrow’s game 5.

Official statement from the @Bucks RE: Giannis’s knee injury. Will be doubtful for tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/y8XubSkvUA — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) June 30, 2021

ESPN’s Zach Lowe says no structural damage was found.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @wojespn and I. Timetable to return is unclear. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 30, 2021

Giannis appeared to hyperextend his knee during a play at the rim during the 3rd quarter of last night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks ultimately fell to Atlanta 110-88.

The Eastern Conference Finals series is tied at 2-2. Game 5 will be Thursday night from Fiserv Forum.