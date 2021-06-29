The Bucks have been here before.

In 2019, the Bucks were two wins away from a trip to the NBA finals before dropping four straight games to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.

It was a monumental collapse.

After clearing a mental hurdle with ease in round one, and a mentally and physically demanding semifinal series against the Nets, the Bucks are once again two wins away from their first NBA finals appearance since 1974.

There will be no collapse this time around.

The Atlanta Hawks are a nice story.

The Bucks are a better basketball team.

Over the course of seven games (likely fewer) the latter will play itself out.

But what makes the Bucks a more complete team goes beyond the talent on the floor. Experience is also a factor.

The scars from playoff series past are ever-present.

The lack of panic when trailing in a series or a given game is noticeable.

Coach Bud is adjusting on the fly versus sticking to his regular season approach.

Game-two of the series told you everything you need to know about the two teams. The Bucks ceiling is significantly higher than their opponent.

