The Bucks know they’re the better team. The Hawks know the Bucks are better, too.

But you still have to go out and play the games.

An 8-year NBA veteran that played for both the Bucks and the Hawks, ESPN Milwaukee’s Tony Smith brings unique perspective.

He’s played in a playoff series when his team was heavily favored, much like the Bucks are in these Eastern Conference Finals.

Smith says the Bucks need to embrace the mentality of the favorite.

“You’re mindset has to be that we’re going to dominate this team,” Smith told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We know that and we’re going to impose our will on this team, and do what we want to do offensively, and take away what they want to do defensively. That has to be the beginning mindset.”

By no means does Smith think the Hawks will be a pushover. He sees Atlanta point guard Trae Young as a potential problem in the series.

“The guy has Steph Curry, Dame Lillard range. If he gets hot, you’re going to be in for a long, long night.”

The Bucks look to hold Young in check in Game 1.

Coverage starts at 7p on 620 WTMJ on Wednesday night.