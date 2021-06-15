MILWAUKEE — With both the Bucks and Brewers in action Tuesday night, WTMJ and its sister station 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee will be the place to hear the action.

WTMJ will carry Game 5 between the Bucks and Nets. Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. It’s a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Meanwhile, those looking for Brewers baseball can find tonight’s game on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee. Coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. It’s a 7:10 p.m. first pitch. Fans in southeast Wisconsin can also stream the Brewers on WTMJ.com and the WTMJ Mobile app.