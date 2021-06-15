Mike Budenholzer’s future in Milwaukee is riding on tonight’s Game 5.

I don’t think that’s overstating it.

It’s all lining up perfectly for Milwaukee.

No Kyrie Irving, No James Harden, both ruled out due to injury.

Nobody knows if and when they’ll be able to return, but we know they’re out tonight.

The Bucks need to take advantage. Period.

Win tonight against a short-handed team, and you can close it out at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

The one man standing in the way is Kevin Durant.

He is the caliber of the player that can single-handedly win a basketball game.

LeBron is the only other guy in the NBA that can do that right now, and he’s been eliminated.

Budenholzer needs to scheme up a game plan that puts this game to bed early.

The last thing you need is Kevin Durant lurking in a one or two possession game in the 4th quarter.

Put this thing to bed in the next 72 hours.

If you can, things are conspiring in the Bucks’ favor elsewhere in the East, too.

All of a sudden, the banged up Sixers and upstart Hawks are tied at two games a piece.

If Atlanta takes down Philly, Milwaukee has homecourt advantage again.

The opportunity to get to the NBA Finals is never going to get any easier than this.

Get there and Bud’s safe, regardless of the result.

Fall short, and well, I think we all know his fate.

