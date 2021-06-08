The runs are finally starting to come for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Having won 12 of 15, manager Craig Counsell sees a noticeable difference in the way his offense is performing.

“We have swung the bats a lot better,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “What happened, really, is that we had a 20-game stretch where the bats went absolutely quiet, and we didn’t score any runs. It’s frustrating, and it’s noticeable when that happens, and we were losing and wasting some good pitching performances.”

Counsell is confident now that 60 games into the season, the ship has been righted.

“We’re passing last season’s volume right now…it’s really a time where we start to monitor player health.”

Counsell and the Brewers hit the road for a 3-game series in Cincinnati starting Tuesday.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 5:35p.