Was anybody else scratching their head watching the Bucks game on Saturday night?

Not at the performance – every now and again, you’re just going to get throttled by a good team – but by the rotation.

There was a moment in the first quarter of Game 1 when these were the five Bucks on the floor:

Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Bryn Forbes, Pat Connaughton, and Bobby Portis.

What?!?

Nobody was in foul trouble. Nobody was injured. Everybody just had a week off.

It’s inexplicable why Mike Budenholzer is hellbent on building in rest for his starters.

Kyrie Irving played 45 minutes on Saturday. Kevin Durant played 40.

Jrue Holiday played 37, Khris Middleton 36, Giannis, just 35.

When asked about it after the game, Budenholzer said the rotation of his starters is to “keep them fresh.”

Fresh for what?

If he keeps this up, the only thing they’ll be fresh for is summer vacation.

