MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Thursday, May 1st are:



+ WTO/99

+ All That Glitters – 5:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this adventure at a high school party in Milwaukee, created by UW-Milwaukee alumnus, Noah Meister.

+ Pavements – 6:15 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this creative approach to capturing the story of a beloved influential indie band.

+ Shorts: Date Night

+ Sister Midnight – 10:15 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this wild ride about a woman who isn’t interested in the housewife life.

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

