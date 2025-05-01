The Ringer is a 100 Holes-of-Golf marathon, which Wisconsin’s Midday News Host Greg Matzek, will be participating in on May 18th, 2025, alongside Gabe Neitzel and Stephen Watson.

The Milwaukee-based MACC Fund’s mission is to find a CURE for childhood cancer and related blood disorders by providing funding for research. The MACC Fund is unique in the childhood cancer space, in that their sole purpose and focus is to fund research to find a CURE. No trips to Disney, no individual medical bills; strictly funding research to find a CURE!

Your support of our participation WILL play a vital role in finding a cure and saving kids’ lives. In 1976 when the MACC Fund was founded, 20% of kids survived. Today, that survival number is nearly 85% thanks to generous donors like YOU!!!

Thank you for supporting us and the MACC Fund in the fight against childhood cancer and related blood disorders! #HopeForKids

Please consider making a donation by clicking here.