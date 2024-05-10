It’s the newest high-rise on Milwaukee’s lakeshore, and a game-changing construction project combining residential, retail, outstanding lake views and even a link to The Hop. Developer Rick Barrett sat down with Scaffidiology Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi for a rousing conversation about the genesis of the Couture project and the difficulties in making one of the tallest buildings in the state a reality.

