WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

The featured stories included in this episode:

Alex recaps the Primary Elections from Tuesday August 9th, 2022

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joined the show to preview the 2022 General Elections.

Rich Kirchen – Senior Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Rich joined the show to discuss the Republican National Convention choosing Milwaukee for their 2024 convention and how its going to be paid for.

Hear from Jeff Wagner’s interview with Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski as he discusses fires at the former Northridge Mall

Melissa Barclay – Co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, News Anchor on WTMJ 620 AM – Hear from Melissa discuss how inflation is effecting farmers