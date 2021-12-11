Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the show to discuss the ICU bed shortages in Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 surge we are experiencing and getting help from FEMA and the National Guard to help with staffing issues.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the show to talk about new ways debt collectors can contact you.

Sean Ryan – Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the show to talk the latest on the I94 expansion.

Melissa Barclay– Co- Host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News – Melissa brings you her story on the reopening of the St. Joan of Arc Chapel on Marquette’s Campus.