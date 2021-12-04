Stephanie Haines – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Stephanie joins the show to give updates on the Untied for Waukesha Fund, the Blue Lights in Waukesha and updates on the court process for alleged driver of the car that plowed into the Waukesha Parade Darrell Brooks.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the show to discuss the Wisconsin Supreme Courts decision on redistricting.

John Mercure – Host of Wisconsin Afternoon News – John joins the show to discuss the latest COVID variant and what Benjamin Weston had to say about it during an interview on Wisconsin Afternoon News.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative Reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristian joins the show to talk holiday debt and to update her story on the recall of CPAP machines.

Sean Ryan – Reporter Milwaukee Business Journal – Sean joins the show to discuss the latest going on with Punch Bowl Social.