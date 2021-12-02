WAUKESHA – Free blue lights will once again be made available to members of the public in Waukesha on Friday.

Starting at noon, free blue outdoor light bulbs will be made available at more than 15 different downtown locations.

A list of participating businesses can be found by clicking here.

The city has asked homeowners and businesses to replace their usual porch lights with blue lights to show support for the people who were killed or injured when someone drove an SUV through the holiday parade in November.

Mark Tomchek, co-owner of TNT Ace Hardware in Waukesha, says he worked with the city to order the first shipment of blue bulbs.

“We were able to acquire bulbs which were donated, and we were just lucky enough to build the supply bulbs for the cost.”

Each city council member has been given lights to hand out as well.

Contact information for each person who serves on the council can be found here.