Help is on the way for those impacted by the horrifying incident during a Waukesha holiday parade on Sunday.

A red SUV plowed down the middle of a busy parade route killing at least 5 and injuring more than 40 people.

The United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Community Foundation are helping those impacted by Sunday’s event, by setting up the “United for Waukesha Community Fund.”

President & CEO of United Way Amy Lindner it’s critical to provide assistance after an terrible event like this.

“It’s hugely important, not only for people who were most impacted and will really feel the communities love and care and financial support but also for all of us who weren’t at the parade who also experienced this,” said Lindner.

She says the funds will help with funeral and medical expenses among other things.

“We know there will be individuals who want and need access mental care and we want to make sure that’s available for anyone who might need it,” Lindner said.

To make a donations click HERE.