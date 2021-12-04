Johnathan Davis had 25 points and Brad Davidson chipped in 20 as the Wisconsin Badgers put an impressive second half together to cruise past Marquette 89-76.

The Badgers only led by 3 at the end of the first half as Marquette appeared to control the tempo of the game; however, that all changed in the second half. The Badgers many times passed up 3 point shots in place of more high percentage shots around the rim, and outscored Marquette by 10 in the second half.

Freshmen Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn added 15 points apiece in the victory.

Justin Lewis led the Golden Eagles with 14 points. Marquette was just over 44 percent from the field, compared to Wisconsin’s nearly 51 percent field goal percentage.

Wisconsin plays Indiana this next Wednesday, while Marquette travels to Kansas State on Wednesday as well.